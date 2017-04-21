American rapper, T.I’s estranged wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, has sort of confirmed rumours about the former couple’s alternative sex life.
Yesterday, during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show, the former Xscape member opened up about her messy divorce and also addressed the nasty social media drama between her and TI’s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos.
At some point Wendy Williams asked squarely if they had an open marriage and Tiny replied
“We didn’t have an agreement, we just were married and we did what we wanted to do”
Recall that last year, a video was leaked online showing the couple hanging out with naked/half naked women in their bedroom. Fans had been curious to know if they engaged in threesomes. The clip only further fuelled rumours about Tiny and T.I leading a kinky sex life.
Meanwhile, the mother of 7 told Wendy that their reality show had a part to play in their break-up. “I think reality TV did put a little strain in it, just because it keeps people in your business,” she said. “I felt like it’s a family show, it would be cool, but everything turns out to be in the media.”
She also clarified that T.I was not living with alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos.
Watch the full interview below.
