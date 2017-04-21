Yesterday, during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show, the former Xscape member opened up about her messy divorce and also addressed the nasty social media drama between her and TI’s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos.

“We didn’t have an agreement, we just were married and we did what we wanted to do”

Recall that last year, a video was leaked online showing the couple hanging out with naked/half naked women in their bedroom. Fans had been curious to know if they engaged in threesomes. The clip only further fuelled rumours about Tiny and T.I leading a kinky sex life.

