John Cena on Sunday proposed to long-time girlfriend, Nikki Bella, in the middle of the ring after the duo defeated The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33.Cena got down on one knee and proposed with a diamond ring. He said he had been waiting so long to ask her to marry him.Luckily for the 16-time World Champion, Nikki Bella said yes and gave a kiss, to the delight of the 60,000 fans watching in Orlando.Cena and his bride-to-be are expected to now take some time off from WWE following the announcement.