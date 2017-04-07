Aisha Alhasan, minister of women affairs and social development, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has neglected members of the party in Taraba state.Alhasan made the allegation on Thursday when she led some members of the APC from the state to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.“I have come as a party member and a leader with my brothers from Taraba to air our problems; the APC people in Taraba are very worried,” she said.“No opposition party performed as well as we did since 1999, but unfortunately, apart from my appointment which is statutory and constitutional, and the ambassadorial, we still do not have any meaningful appointment.”She added that the members who had worked for the party in the state expected their leaders to assist them in securing political appointments.The minister said APC in Taraba had capable and qualified persons that could help the federal government to drive its change agenda and the development of the country if appointed.She described as “unfortunate’’ existing situation where members of the party and the state were not carried along in government appointments and projects.“We have to take care of our people else we will not know our faith in next election. Even in federal government projects, they do not involve us,” she said.“Taraba state APC should be remembered, this is our plea. If projects are sent to the state which is controlled by the PDP, our people are left hanging.”Alhassan, however, said that she was not afraid of the rumour going round that the party’s structure in the state would be hijacked by some people.She expressed optimism that the party’s leadership would not encourage such act and implored other members to remain resolute.“I have at some point addressed a crowd in Taraba and I told them that the current governor is even welcomed to join the party,” she said.“But if he comes, he will be an APC member like us.”Lawal Shuaibu, deputy national chairman (north) of the party, who received the delegation, assured the people that their complaints would be addressed.Shuaibu appealed to party members and Nigerians to continue to be patient with the federal government.Alhasan was APC candidate in Taraba in the 2015 governorship election.