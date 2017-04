A woman believed to be a pajama-wearing robber who hit at least six Salt Lake City area banks in just 90 minutes was taken into custody, according to authorities.ABC reports that Nannette Perkins, 40, was arrested at her home after police said they received a tip about her identity.Officials said Perkins wore pajama bottoms, eyeglasses and a blue bandanna over a ponytail while robbing the banks.Authorities said it was unclear how much cash Perkins managed to steal.