Leicester coach, Craig Shakespeare, has said he is not worried about losing Wilfred Ndidi in the summer to bigger Premier League clubs.The Super Eagles midfielder, who joined from Genk in January for £15m, is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.“No problem with speculation. We have our best players tied down. There can always be bids, we can turn them down,” Shakespeare said during his pre-match conference on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s home EPL clash with Sunderland.“I hope he (Ndidi) here for a long time. He’s under a long-term contract. We want to keep our best players. He is one of them.“We’re always reluctant to put much pressure on young players. But he (Ndidi) is tailor-made for the Premier League.”Ndidi scored his first league goal for the Foxes last weekend, in their 2-0 win over Stoke City.