Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi wants to be known for who he is than the tagged “New Kante” at the English club.The Nigeria international joined Leicester from Belgian club Genk midway through the current season and many have regarded him as N'Golo Kante's replacement.Kante, who is a French international, left Leicester for Chelsea after helping them win the 2015/16 English Premier League (EPL) title.“I can only see myself as myself,” Ndidi told journalists.“Whether people say I play like Kanté, or that he’s better than me, I don’t listen to them."All I want to do is play and keep improving, and it is working well at the moment – we are doing the basic things well and we try to kick on from there," he said."I prefer to enjoy the winning mentality of the team rather than how I play or what I try to achieve."