Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has expressed his delight after scoring his first ever Premier League goal on Saturday.Ndidi broke the deadlock for defending champions Leicester City in the 25th minute of their game against Stoke City, blasting into the top corner from 25 yards.Jamie Vardy doubled the Foxes’ advantage in the 46th, to secure their fourth consecutive win since Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager.After the match, Ndidi took to his Twitter account to thank the fans for their role in the win.“Good win, another three points, magnificent support. Happy to score my first Premier League goal,” he wrote.Their next game is at the King Power Stadium against relegation-threatened Sunderland.