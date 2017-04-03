Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has executed more projects in the last two years than the Federal Government.Akpabio, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt shortly after accompanying Wike on inspection of projects on Monday, explained that the governor’s outstanding performance stemmed from his love for Rivers people.The immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State pointed out that performance was not necessarily because of the availability of resources, but because Wike “judiciously” applied scarce resources to the development of state.He said, “Governor Wike has done more work and projects in the last two years than the Federal Government. That is my considered opinion. Performance is not necessarily an issue of the availability of resources. If your state gets N5bn, do projects of that amount.“If you get N1bn, do projects commensurate with that figure. For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure.“The resources available to Rivers State is nothing compared to that of the Federal Government. Rivers State Government gets far less than a quarter than one per cent of what accrues to the Federal Government, but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.“It is not so much money that makes performance. It is love for your people. When you are elected, if you love your people, you will perform, no matter the little money that you have.“What I am seeing here in Rivers State is not like a recession economy because the governor of Rivers State loves his people. The kind of projects that Governor Wike is doing in Rivers State will attract the world to the state. Today, there is a song that the handwork of Wike is beautiful.”Akpabio, however advised Wike never to be distracted by political detractors engaging in political blackmail, adding that no matter the attempt at distraction, the governor should continue his transformation of the state.“Do not be distracted by any unnecessary blackmail against your person by political detractors. I want to urge all governors who have the opportunity to lead their states to visit Rivers State,” he said.