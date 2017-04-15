The Peoples Democratic Party has said it was untrue that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, sponsored the party’s April 6 stakeholders’ meeting.The Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, had, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, alleged that the stakeholders’ meeting convened and chaired by former President Goodluck Jonathan was sponsored by both governors.Ojougboh, who claimed to be speaking for PDP National Chairman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, alleged that Wike spent N50m to host the meeting.Adeyeye said the committee would have ignored the allegations since Ojougboh was not an officer of PDP, but stated that doing so might send wrong signals to unsuspecting members of the public.Adeyeye recalled that the decision to hold the meeting was reached at the residence of former National Security Adviser, Gen. Aliyu Gusau, in the presence of Sheriff, Prof. Wale Oladipo, and senators David Mark, Ahmed Makarfi and Ben Obi.“In the light of the above, therefore, it is uncharitable for Ojougboh to allege that the stakeholders’ meeting was organised and sponsored by Wike and Fayose.”