Nigeria's Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday met separately behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.The meeting which lasted for about 40 minutes each, had President Buhari first met with Dogara before Saraki. .The Senate President and the Speaker, who both spoke to State House correspondents after the meetings, said they had “routine consultation” with the President.Dogara dismissed the assertion that he was in the Villa over crisis between the executive and the legislature.Dogara said: “It baffles me when people see you visit Mr. President, the assumption out there is that something is going wrong.“Nothing is wrong. It is just a routine consultation. You might look at it as crisis, but I don’t look at it as crisis.“You know I have always said this that as a government our value will be the problems we have solved.“We can’t be remembered for avoiding or running away from problems.“It is only when‎ we provide solution to some of the things you refer to as crises and we look at them as opportunities to begin anew that people will now remember us for putting down enduring legacies.”On the proposed protest against the recent activities at the National Assembly, Dogara said Nigerians were free to express their views peacefully.He said: “This is a democracy we are running and we have to open the space to civil society, to everyone who feels aggrieved to be able to air his grievances.“So, if they have grievances against the institution of the legislature, we will take it.”