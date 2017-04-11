Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has admitted that his side were not up for it, after they were thrashed 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.“I felt that they won decisive duels. We were exposed many times. The first half was level. They were sharper than us,” he said.On what he told his players at half-time, Wenger replied: “Look, what we say in the dressing room remains in the dressing room.“You can understand that our fans are unhappy. Every defeat is a big worry. We have to respond very quickly.”Sam Allardyce’s men opened scoring with their first shot on target, with Andros Townsend turning in Wilfred Zaha’s cross.Zaha and Townsend were both involved in Palace’s second goal too, with the Ivory Coast international picking out Yohan Cabaye to produce a brilliant dipping finish.Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty for his first Premier League goal, to complete an impressive win at Selhurst Park.