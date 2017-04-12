Suspects who posed as passengers and killed an Uber driver, said they carried out the act in an attempt to steal his vehicle.Detectives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Lagos State Police Command arrested the suspects who were paraded on Tuesday.The duo and one other at large, had strangled the driver, Innevosa Emmanuel and disposed him of his KIA RIO salon car marked KTU 594DM.The suspects said they always went after uber drivers with the intention of killing them and stealing their cars, to resell them to new buyers.The suspects boarded the vehicle from Ikeja to take them to Ogba, Oke-Ira during which they suddenly ordered the driver to make a U-turn and take them to Oremeji Street, Obawole area of Ogba.One of them narrated the incident: “I and Michael met at Ogba where I went to drink and we became friends. I told him how difficult things were for me that I needed to relocate to Benin to start all over again.“It was at this point that Michael told me about a deal that could fetch me some money that we could get a car and then sell it to his boss.“Michael then told me about one Alex (Emmanuel) who had a vehicle and we agreed to meet the following day. Since then we had been meeting and discussing how to get the vehicle.“On the fateful day, the Uber driver came, I was with Michael in his office and his friend Destiny was with him but I don’t know if he discussed the vehicle deal with Destiny.“Around 9:30p.m, we called the Uber driver to come and pick us at Tantalizer eatery at Ogba. I and Destiny were inside the vehicle with the driver, but Michael was outside while I was holding the belt.“Immediately I put the belt around the driver’s neck, Destiny dragged the belt and we strangled him. When we were satisfied that he was dead, we took his corpse to Oremeji Street and dumped him in front of a church around 10:30 p.m., without anybody noticing us.“After killing the driver, we took the vehicle to Michael’s boss to sell it. The buyer then inquired from us where we got the vehicle from and Michael told him that we killed the owner.“The buyer then said we should take the car away and Michael said we should take it to his house and park it outside, before taking it to another buyer in Benin.“Later we were tracked to Benin, arrested and brought back to Lagos.”Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, who paraded the suspects at the Command headquarters, said the command received a report of a missing Uber driver, whose car was stolen and the driver missing.Owoseni said the suspects would soon be charged to court.