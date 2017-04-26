The Department of State Security (DSS), has stated that, it received a security report from Benue State Government, “alleging that the state would be ungovernable” if former Governor, Gabriel Suswam is released.The agency disclosed this on Tuesday, when it brought a fresh application on why Suswam was still being detained in its cell.The counter affidavit which was sworn to by Abdullahi Adamu, an operatives of DSS, is praying the court not to release Suswam because he is linked with the militant group that attacked Zaki Biam, Benue State.Suswam has been in the custody of the DSS since 25 February, when he was invited to answer questions on the alleged possession of firearms.As a way of enforcing his Fundamental Human Rights, the detained former Governor slammed the DSS with a N10bn suit, as well as demanding that apology be published on 7 national dailies.When the suit came up before Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, applicant’s counsel, Adedayo Adedeji, informed the court that the respondent was served with the motion on notice on April 19, 2017.“However, this morning at about 9.45 inside this court, I was served with counter affidavit and a written address in opposition to the motion.“We want to exercise right of reply and in the circumstance ask for short adjournment”, he said.On his part, the Respondent’s counsel, Terhemba Agber did not object to the prayer for an adjournment.Agber, however, did not comment on the application he filed but he admitted that the applicant was served within the court room.Justice Kolawole therefore adjourned further hearing till May 10.Suswam who is currently held in the custody of the DSS had asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the substantive suit for an order of unconditional release from detention.The ex-governor has also asked the court in the suit for N10bn compensation for unlawful incarceration and violation of his rights.In the suit, Suswam is seeking compensation for unlawful incarceration and violation of his rights.Suswam further asked for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, particularly the DSS from torturing him and if proven that he had been tortured, the court should “nullify any statements, documents or other materials that may have been extracted or obtained” from him under “such unwholesome and constitutionally prohibited circumstances”.