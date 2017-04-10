The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday said the House was irrevocably committed to the anti-graft war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.Gbajabiamila spoke in Lagos on Monday.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lawmaker said the anti-graft war was central to the development of the nation, adding, the House would strengthen anti-corruption institutions and take other steps to ensure the success of the crusade.He commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for a job well done so far, but said there was the need to further strengthen the agency to make it more result-oriented.Gbajabiamila explained that the on-going amendment of the EFCC Act by the House was to address the grey areas in the law and strengthen the agency to fight the war better.“We irrevocably support the anti-graft war of President Muhammadu Buhari and we commend the EFCC for doing a good job so far.“However, we feel there are grey areas in the law establishing the EFCC and we think this, to a reasonable extent, can limit the success of the anti-graft war.“That is why the House is currently amending the act to address its grey areas; the ultimate objective is to strengthen the EFCC in such a way that it is more efficient and it is more alive to its responsibility,” he said.