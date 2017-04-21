Fidelis Ilechukwu, the head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, MFM FC, has claimed that Chelsea’s Victor Moses missed out on the PFA Team of the Year, because “politics is everywhere”.On Thursday, the Professional Footballers Association named their Team of the Year (http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/20/chelsea-tottenham-players-dominate-pfa-team-year-full-list/), which was dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur players.It also included names like David De Gea, Sadio Mane and Romelu Lukaku.Ilechukwu feels two Nigerians, Moses and Wilfred Ndidi, performed well to merit a place.“I think Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi have done a good job for their clubs so far. But perhaps you could say there are players who deserved it more,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com.“Moses is not a natural defender. He was converted to a wing-back at Chelsea by Antonio Conte, while Ndidi only joined Leicester City in January. The season began in August 2016.“Politics is everywhere. I may not talk or argue much about Ndidi, but Moses is supposed to be among them because he has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season. But I’m sure they can make such a team in the near future especially Ndidi.”