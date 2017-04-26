 Why Stella Oduah hates me - Goodluck Jonathan | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Former President Goodluck Jonathan claims that he actively fought corruption during his time in office.


Jonathan's claim is contained in a new book, “Against The Run of Play”, authored by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi.

Jonathan said: “I have been told that I should have made scapegoats of some officials so I would be seen to be fighting corruption, I usually subject them to investigations.

“You know Stella Oduah played a prominent role in my campaign in 2011. But when the investigation I ordered was carried out and the indictment was confirmed, I had to relieve her of her position,” he added

“Up till today, Stella hates me for her removal. No doubt, it was a very hard decision for me to take because I see her as a friend as I take all the people who work with me, but that was what leadership demanded.”

