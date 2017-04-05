Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he forgot to name a stand-in captain for the second half against Manchester City on Sunday, after Laurent Koscielny went off with an Achilles problem.Koscielny, who was wearing the armband, failed to emerge for the second half and was replaced by Gabriel Paulista. No Arsenal player took over the armband, as they fought back to draw 2-2 with City.When asked who had been made captain in place of Koscielny during the half-time break, Wenger told a news conference: “I don’t remember. It’s a good question. Nobody asked me who is captain.”Wenger also hit out at Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, for saying that Koscielny should have kept playing despite his injury.“He has an old Achilles problem that he maintains always here by working,” the Frenchman said.“So when he goes away with the French national team they work on different grounds, sometimes on hard surfaces. That made it worse.“He came back with a small Achilles problem, and made it worse during the game. He wanted to play and to stay on, but he couldn’t.”