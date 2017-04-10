



Over the weekend, wedding photos of a grown bride with a much younger 'groom' raised eyebrows on social media after they emerged.However, the seeming absurd marriage has been explained.According to update from an online media, the boy is standing in for his elder brother who is based overseas and could not make it for the wedding.So rather than use a photo, the younger brother was chosen to do the honours.The location of the wedding could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.