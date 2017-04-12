Patience, wife of former Nigeria's President, Goodluck Jonathan, has explained why she 'rushed to bank' immediately after the court order for EFCC to unfreeze her account. Patience Jonathan, said through her lawyer, Charles Ogboli, that the action was in compliance with court order.Ogboli said: “She wanted to withdraw $5 million on Friday but unfortunately there was no funds and they (the bank) pleaded with her that she can withdraw $100,000 in order to comply with the order of court. They have complied fully with the order of court. “Therefore the Notice of Appeal (by the EFCC) came late. The Notice and Stay of Execution is a mere application. And we are talking of court order.“Appeal has not been entered yet; records have not been transferred from the lower court to the Court of Appeal. In the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, by mere fact that you have an appeal against a proceeding, it does not stop the trial from going on. That was what they were acting upon. “Unfortunately for them, the order has been executed. Even when you move the motion it is an exercise in futility. So we are going to court to respond to whatever they filed. The issue is that she went to the bank and applied and account was debited with $100,000.”Ogboli said that there were no challenges for the former first lady to withdraw from her account, adding that she was not in any pressure to withdraw all the money. He stated that the money was for her medical treatment.“Mrs Jonathan is a law-abiding citizens and she has not done anything which is ultra vires to the laws of the land,” he added.