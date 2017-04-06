Adunni Ade and her handsome sons, 9-year-old D’Marion and 5-year-old Ayden, are the cover stars for the latest issue of Motherhood In-Style Magazine.

In the exclusive interview, Adunni opens up on life as a single parent, why she quit America’s Next Top Model and details of her personal challenges.

Talking about single parenting,







"Being a parent is a lot of responsibility. Being a working parent is another ball game entirely.





It's tough, it's hard, it's strenuous, it takes everything out of you. But I have been doing this for so long. I know I just have to get it done.





When you are a parent its not about you anymore. So all I do is work, work, work. I just have to get it done."

When asked why she left the father of her kids,





Would you like to share why you are not with the father of your children?





“Well, I just had to make that decision though it took me a long time to realise or stop lying to myself that it was never going to work out even though I tried as much as I could.





I just decided that what’s best for me is to walk away and still be here and be with my kids and still have the opportunity of being the best mother possible, so yeah, I had to make that decision.





It was really tough, it was really painful; I think that hurt me the most out of anything that I have ever been through in my life, walking away was the hardest thing to do.”





If she was married to him, “Well, we were never married. We were together for 8 years but in the state of Kentucky, it’s a commonwealth state and commonwealth state is if you live together for a long period of time, you might as well be considered married but on paper, no, never been married before.”





She also talked about her struggle with depression as a result of her troubled relationship.





She said, “I think the major thing that got me through was the fear that somebody else would raise my children if I sat in that relationship, that was the scariest thing for me, that my kids would see somebody else as their mother. Depression is no joke.





A lot of people in this country, Nigeria, don’t want to admit that depression is an illness. People don’t know the extent to which it affects the mind.





A lot of people know this; in the past, I have tried to commit suicide because it was just too much, just too much for me but I guess God loves me enough to still keep me here."



