Former Brazilian star, Ronaldinho, has revealed that he chose to move to Barcelona instead of the Premier League, because of his friendship with the then president of the club, Sandro Rosell.Ronaldinho was the hottest player in demand in the summer of 2003, with many European heavyweights fighting for his signature.He eventually chose the Camp Nou, where he went on to win the La Liga title, the Champions League and the World Player of the Year award.“I never even thought of that,” Ronaldinho told FourFourTwo when quizzed on the interest from England.“Yes, I could have played for another club, but I went to Barcelona because of my friendship with Sandro Rosell. I could have played for Manchester United.“My brother was already studying what I would do after PSG. I was a World Cup winner then, and that opened a lot of doors.“But when Sandro was elected, I had the chance to see the club and the city, and the choice became easy.”Ronaldinho also admits Chelsea also wanted him at different times, but insists he does not regret not playing in England.“I don’t regret not having played in England, but it could have been special because it’s a fantastic league,” Ronaldinho added.“Chelsea tried to take me there once, and some other teams were interested in signing me, too.“The league there is so fast and so intense all of the time – it’s great to watch and not boring at all.“I don’t tend to watch all 90 minutes of Premier League games, but I will see more of the highlights and the goals in the Premier League than I see of other leagues around the world.”Ronaldinho, 37, has been without a club since leaving Fluminense in September 2015.