The impeached Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, has expressed his happiness over his impeachment.According to him, he was happy that his removal was not linked to any fraudulent activity; saying he believed it was done in good faith.Gagdi, who represents Kantana constituency, stated this while commenting on his impeachment during an interview with journalists shortly after Tuesday sitting.Earlier during plenary, the Assembly impeached Gagdi, following a vote of no confidence passed on him.He was removed from office after the majority leader, Henry Yunkwap, read the impeachment notice signed by 18 of the 24 members of the House.The clerk of the Assembly, Ayuba Gongu, confirmed verification of the signatures of the legislators who signed the impeachment.Gagdi was immediately replaced by Sale Yipmong, a member from Dengi constituency, southern Plateau state.