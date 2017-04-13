Human Right lawyer, Femi Falana, on Wednesday disclosed that Federal Government was losing high profile cases due to negligence and lack of inter-agency cooperation between the Federal Ministry of Justice and security agencies.Speaking at a train-the-trainer programme organised by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, in Lagos, the fiery lawyer said corruption was not fighting back, adding that there was no basis for blaming the judiciary for the cases lost.According to Falana, ”It is my submission that the courts cannot be blamed for the official negligence as well as lack of inter-agency collaboration and coordination of the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases by the federal government.”On some occasions, the State Security Service has refused to produce accused persons in court without any reason whatsoever. The development has led to the unnecessary delay in the prosecution of very serious corruption cases.”It is obvious that the federal government wants to eat omelet without breaking eggs. It won’t work. Was it not because the accused persons had put together teams of senior and experienced lawyers that the federal government decided to set up a national prosecution agency?”But as no fund was made available to the agency, corruption cases have not been assigned to the members of the agency. With the virtual collapse of the agency, the anti graft agencies have been left on their own.”Just last week, Federal government lost its cases to senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, former first lady; Patience Jonathan, former minister; Elder Godsday Orubebe and Justice Adeniyi Ademola.Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had on Sunday revealed that the Federal Government was losing high profile cases because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has failed to engage the services of “staunch ogbologbo lawyer.”