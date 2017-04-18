One of the whistleblowers responsible for the discovery of $43 million, N23.2 million and £27,800 (N13billion) cash found in an apartment in Lagos last week has narrated how the cash was being deposited in the apartment.The whistle blower who worked as a guard said a woman who spoke fluent Yoruba repeatedly brought huge bags of money to Apartment 7B. That particular property was known to guards as Apartment “Dash-Dash” because in the records there were two dashes where the name of the owner ought to be.He recalled that on two occasions, he helped the woman, who was always curiously dressed in a haggardly way, to carry the money to “Dash-Dash”. The woman, on the first occasion, gave him N10,000 as a gift, and on the second, N500.He said the woman would spend about two hours in the apartment, then go freshen up in the gym at the back of the building before leaving.According to the whistleblower, who is in hiding for fear of his life, there are about 19 fully occupied apartments and 2 penthouses at the 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, property. Estate valuers estimate each of the apartment with four bedrooms and state of the art facilities to cost about N250 million.