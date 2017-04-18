The whistle blower who worked as a guard said a woman who spoke fluent Yoruba repeatedly brought huge bags of money to Apartment 7B. That particular property was known to guards as Apartment “Dash-Dash” because in the records there were two dashes where the name of the owner ought to be.
He recalled that on two occasions, he helped the woman, who was always curiously dressed in a haggardly way, to carry the money to “Dash-Dash”. The woman, on the first occasion, gave him N10,000 as a gift, and on the second, N500.
He said the woman would spend about two hours in the apartment, then go freshen up in the gym at the back of the building before leaving.
According to the whistleblower, who is in hiding for fear of his life, there are about 19 fully occupied apartments and 2 penthouses at the 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, property. Estate valuers estimate each of the apartment with four bedrooms and state of the art facilities to cost about N250 million.
But the guy didn't mention the name of the woman. And the woman she is very very very stingy to extend that she only give the guy only #10000, #500. Which she knows that the guy use to help her to carry the money. Mean while if GOD want to reveal person this is how it use to be.ReplyDelete
This useless clueless primitive APC government is making Nigeria a laughing stock in the committee of nations. It is a shame that this shameless government have continue to play on the collective intelligence of Nigerians by throwing money around to claim that they are fighting corruption. When APC members are involved government agency will look the other way and try to cover it up.ReplyDelete
This government will continue to bring more pains misery and hardship min Nigeria by their actions. First they went all over the world to tell the whole world how corrupt Nigerians are and that Nigerians are thieves and rouges. Then recession set it because of the de -marketing cos many investors withdraw their investment. Now this set of primitive clueless people are now showing the entire world billions of Dollars thinking that they can fool everybody. Tomorrow they will go to UN and other donor agencies to beg for aids to feed the millions of starving children in Nigeria.It is sad were this APC useless government has put Nigeria in, It is a Sham, Charade, Wicked and utter nonsense.
Make una continue to make fun of unaself! Corruption Ko!! Fighting Ni!
Clueless fooooooools!APC.ReplyDelete