Days after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, granted her N1 million bail following the bail application of her counsel, Fatai. O. Lawal, nothing has been heard of controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Now actress Cossy Ojiakor who t hreatened to release statement of account where the name of the pastor involved in Kemi's case showed, is worried about her whereabouts. Read what she posted below...