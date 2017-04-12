 'When I'm gone, please marry my wife and father my kids' - Ghanaian rapper tells manager | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
'When I'm gone, please marry my wife and father my kids' - Ghanaian rapper tells manager

Okyeame Kwame 'Rap Doctor', a Ghanaian rapper married to a beautiful wife and blessed with two children dropped a rare birthday message for his manager who turned a year older last Sunday.
He wrote:

 'My boss, my best friend, my brother, my advisor and manager and one of the kindest men I know.One day when I'm gone, pls marry my wife and father my kids....super happy birthday Papa Earl Ankrah.God bless you always





