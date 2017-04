Okyeame Kwame 'Rap Doctor', a Ghanaian rapper married to a beautiful wife and blessed with two children dropped a rare birthday message for his manager who turned a year older last Sunday.

He wrote:

'My boss, my best friend, my brother, my advisor and manager and one of the kindest men I know.

One day when I'm gone, pls marry my wife and father my kids....super happy birthday Papa Earl Ankrah.

God bless you always