Okyeame Kwame 'Rap Doctor', a Ghanaian rapper married to a beautiful wife and blessed with two children dropped a rare birthday message for his manager who turned a year older last Sunday.
He wrote:
'My boss, my best friend, my brother, my advisor and manager and one of the kindest men I know.One day when I'm gone, pls marry my wife and father my kids....super happy birthday Papa Earl Ankrah.God bless you always
