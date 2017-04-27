The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has revealed that former First Lady, Patience Jonathan harassed and accused him of plotting to remove her husband from power in 2012.Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed that the former First Lady accused him of nursing an agenda against the then Jonathan’s government.In chapter two of the book written by the Chairman ThisDay Board of Editors, Olusegun Adeniyi, the author recalled how Tambuwal was harassed by Patience in April 2012.Adeniyi said: “The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was at the wheel of driving himself to a friend’s house on an April night in 2012 when his mobile phone rang.”According to Tambuwal, having Known who was on the other end of the line, he picked up the call but the “greetings were not warm, an indication that all was not well.”Adeniyi narrated that before the governor could ask what was amiss, the woman had handed over the phone to Patience Jonathan, who ranted over attempts by Tambuwal to bring down the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.“On the line this time was an unmistakable voice,” he said.In the book, Tambuwal quoted Patience Jonathan as telling him, “You this Hausa boy… you want to bring down the government of my husband; you want to disgrace him out of power? Una no fit! God no go allow you.”He also said that Tambuwal maintained his cool by not saying a word to the then First Lady.“Asked whether he said anything in reply while the vituperation lasted, Tambuwal said, ‘What do you want me to say to the wife of the President? I just kept quiet and allowed her to vent her anger on me.“After a while she paused and I asked, ‘Are you done MA? Thank you very much’ and I dropped the call,” Tambuwal said.