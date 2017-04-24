Sahara Reporters is claiming that Senator Isiaka Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of painkillers intravenously administered on him.
The online medium cited pathologists a source of the revelation.
The former Osun governor and serving senator has been laid to rest this morning at his hometown, Ede, in Osun state
Adeleke was 62.
FLASH: Senator Isiaka Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of painkillers intravenously administered on him, according to pathologists pic.twitter.com/9GsMxTcexm— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 24, 2017
Death killed him, his time was up and Allah does not extend time for anyone even by a second. So as a Muslim, i'm advising all to take heart and mourn the deceased as it should be. I've seen cases on two occasions where people took poison to commit suicide but they didn't die because it wasn't time to go but they only suffered for some days and were back on their feet. So please have faith as we'll all leave this world one by one.ReplyDelete
Well spoken.Delete
