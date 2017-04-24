FLASH: Senator Isiaka Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of painkillers intravenously administered on him, according to pathologists pic.twitter.com/9GsMxTcexm April 24, 2017

An online newspaper has revealed what supposedly led to the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.Sahara Reporters is claiming that Senator Isiaka Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of painkillers intravenously administered on him.The online medium cited pathologists a source of the revelation.The former Osun governor and serving senator has been laid to rest this morning at his hometown, Ede, in Osun stateAdeleke was 62.