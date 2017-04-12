FC Bayern encounter Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, and there is good news as Manuel Neuer resumed training on Monday.The goalkeeper returned to the training ground after undergoing a minor foot operation at the end of March. Neuer is likely to feature in goal against the Spanish record champions.Ancelotti had to make do without Mats Hummels, who sustained an injury during training on Sunday, and Robert Lewandowski, who worked individually in the performance centre after sustaining a bruised shoulder in the match against Dortmund. Javi Martínez and David Alaba worked on their fitness in the sand.The rest of the squad worked with the ball under Ancelotti’s auspices to be ready for Wednesday’s clash, completing several rondo drills and taking shots on goal in bright sunshine. “We’re well-prepared,” Thomas Müller told FC Bayern.tv Live after the session.“I took part in the squad programme as usual, which is a good sign,” said the forward, who had to watch his workload last week. “We’re very confident. It’s a European cracker featuring two top teams. Of course, we’re really looking forward to it. We also notice it outside the club, not only in terms of the media but also when talking to friends or acquaintances in Munich. Everyone’s talking about the game.”