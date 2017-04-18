Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has said his team must win all their remaining seven Premier League fixtures if they must finish in the top four this season.The Gunners ended a run of four straight away defeats, with a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Monday night and now trail fourth-placed Manchester City by seven points, although they have a game in hand.“For us, the clarity is there, we have to win every game to have a chance of getting in the top four, starting tonight. Without victory here the top four would have gone.“Mathematically it is still possible, even if it is difficult, but we will give it a go,” Wenger said after the victory at the Riverside.Of his formation change, Wenger added: “It is the first time in 20 years – it shows even at my age you can change.“Sometimes when your team lacks confidence, something new helps them believe and focus.“The fact we conceded three at West Brom and three at Crystal Palace, I feel it was needed. I felt we were recently a bit vulnerable defensively. I wanted a bit more reassurance to the team.“But there was (still) a nervousness there, because when you don’t win the confidence goes quickly and comes back slowly.”