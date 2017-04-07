Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, is locked in a power struggle with the club’s chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, over the changes that should take place this summer.Wenger is almost certain to stay at the Emirates Stadium and sign a two-year deal. But there are concerns about his willingness to embrace change.The club’s hierarchy want to see the 67-year-old shake up his coaching staff and bring in a director of football. The shake-up will also extend to medical, science and academy fronts and redevelopment at the training ground.Wenger is known to be fiercely loyal to his assistants, Boro Primorac and keeper coach Gerry Peyton, and will resist an attempt to get rid of them.Gazidis also wants to bring back a big-name former player – Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira have both been linked – to work alongside Wenger. But it is not immediately clear if Wenger will approve.There will be big money to spend on players this summer, but Gazidis also wants to see improvements in the scouting and tracking of players.