Kaduna's Senator Shehu Sani has warned the Presidency not to make the investigation of suspended SGF Babachir Lawal a private matter.He was reacting to reports that the Yemi Osinbajo headed a committee investigating Lawal has decided to make its investigations private.“If Osinbajo committee has chosen a close session, the senate committee will conduct an open session and provide the general public all the documents which we have and which we used to indict public officials who profited from unwholesome deals," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun."I have a fear that Osinbajo committee will end up as in-house or family affair as it is. So, I call on the Federal Government to make everything public for Nigerians to know,” he added.Senator Sani is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in North East which indicted Lawal for allegedly awarding a N200 million contract for the clearing of grass at IDP camp in Yobe State to a company in which he has interest in.