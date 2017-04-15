Dakuku Peterside, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Rivers state, has questioned the mental status of Nyesom Wike, governor of the state, after claiming that the $43m found at a residence in Ikoyi, Lagos state, belong to Rivers government.The money was discovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who raided the place on Thursday.All those who were linked to the money denied the allegation, but Wike told journalists late Friday that the money belongs to his state.“The $43m is the proceeds of the sale of the gas turbine sold by the immediate past administration. The gas turbine was built by the (Peter) Odili administration,” he had said.But Peterside, who addressed reporters this in Port Harcourt on Saturday, accused Wike of turning governance to a circus show.He said the governor had constantly been in the news for the wrong reasons.“Not too long ago, Wike apparently suffering from overdose of self delusion said he had awarded road projects in far away Benue state and had mobilised contractors to site,” he said.“The same Wike has also accused the inspector-general of police of plotting to assassinate him through the new CP in Rivers state.“We thought these were jokes taken too far. But the clownish governor has surprised himself with another tales by moonlight in trying to link his former boss and benefactor to the unclaimed money.“I think we need to check the sanity and mental status of Governor Wike. Time and time again, he is bringing ridicule to the office he occupies and embarrassing the people of Rivers State who are known to be intelligent, responsible and decent in upbringing.”He explained that Amaechi had since denied owning the said house in Lagos and challenged the Rivers state government to provide evidence to the contrary.Peterside, who was commissioner for works under Amaechi, noted that the money realised from sale of gas turbines were paid into the account of Rivers state and the money used for projects.“While Wike can never come near the record of Amaechi, the current governor is doing everything to reverse the unmatchable records of his predecessor,” he said.“As of today, no one has seen copies of 2016 and 2017 budgets of Rivers state. Schools and health centres are shutting down with thousands of school age children out of school. Rivers children on scholarship abroad have been withdrawn. The same governor has wasted Rivers money to host two failed conventions of a sinking PDP. His party chairman has accused him of using $6m to influence judicial officers.“Wike has the unenviable record of governing a state having the most state-linked killings in Rivers history.“It is people like Wike who have made Nigerians to call to question the issue of immunity in the constitution. He is taking immunity as shield to abuse the dignity of the office of Governor.“The governor can still retrace his steps and follow the path of dignity, decorum and respect the office he occupies for he holds it in trust on behalf of Rivers people.”Peterside is currently the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).