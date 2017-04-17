Arsenal’s Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi has expressed his confidence that the Super Eagles will beat Cameroon in the teams’ 2018 World Cup qualifiers.The West African giants will go head-to-head in successive Group B matches in late August and early September which will go a long way in deciding who qualifies for Russia 2018.Iwobi believes that Nigeria will have to be on top of their game when they face the new Africa Cup of Nations champions, but believes Gernot Rohr’s side should win both home and away.“We are in control in our group and with hard work on our part we should beat Cameroun in Uyo and also shock them on their ground,” Iwobi told SportingLife, as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.com.”We just need to be resolute and determined to get the victory.”Nigeria top the group with six points after wins over Zambia and Algeria, while Cameroon are second with two points after playing to successive 1-1 stalemates.