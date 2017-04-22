Elder statesman and second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has claimed that some cabals in Aso Rock have hijacked power from President Muhammadu Buhari.Mohammed asked Buhari to bury the thought of going for a second term because Nigerians were already tired of his failed leadership style and would not re-elect him.He told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that it was unfortunate for Buhari to allow his government to be hijacked by a cabal working against the overall interest of Nigeria and its people.He said, “The cabal under Buhari has virtually taken over the affairs of the country from him and he cannot counterbalance them, a situation that is very dangerous for the Nigerian people and their future.“As it has emerged, Buhari cannot take firm decisions against the cabal running his government and working for their selfish interest. In the end, the President is always trying to pacify the cabal to the detriment of Nigeria and it is very sad.“This country, therefore, needs a competent leader bereft of religious, tribal and health challenges to manage its affairs,” he said.Recall that Mrs. Aisha Buhari had in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service alleged that the president’s administration had been hijacked, adding that she would not campaign for his re-election in 2019 if he does not rejig his cabinet.Meanwhile, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo had recently claimed he does not know who members of the cabal in the presidency are, but said he was looking for them.He said while reacting to the claims in some quarters that some cabals were frustrating his boss, Buhari.“Cabals are meant to be secret. I am still looking for those guys. Honestly, I don’t know where they are. I can’t tell you that I know where those fellows are,” he had said.