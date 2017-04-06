The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied media reports that it prosecuted Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale.The EFCC noted that Ademola was prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation while his matter was investigated solely by the Department of State Services.The commission said this in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, while reacting to a newspaper report.The statement read in part, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report captioned, ‘Judge blasts EFCC, frees Justice Ademola, wife, others,’ which was promoted on the front page of Daily Sun of Thursday April 6, 2017.“The banner created the false impression that the EFCC handled the prosecution of the Judge and his wife which case was dismissed on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 as lacking in merit.“Curiously going through the body of the story on page 6 of the newspaper, there was nowhere the EFCC was mentioned as the prosecuting agency. Instead, the writer made copious references to the DSS and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation as the prosecution authorities.“The report in fact is emphatic that: ‘The charges were filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, following the raid by the Department of State Services’ operatives on the Judge’s house on October 7, 2016”. How and why the name of the EFCC crept into the banner headline remains a puzzle except that The Sun group appears to have made EFCC bashing a pastime in recent times.”