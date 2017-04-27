The Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is yet to perfect his bail two days after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail.The Nation learnt that Kanu’s lawyers are battling frantically to secure his freedom by Friday afternoon.His lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told The Nation that the legal team was doing everything within its powers to secure freedom for Kanu.He, however, did not rule out the option of approaching the court for a variation of the bail conditions should the need arises.“We are still on it. We have met some of the conditions but not all. By mid-day tomorrow (Friday) we shall have a clear picture of what the situation is and what further steps to be taken.“We are working assiduously to ensure that he regains his freedom,” Ejiofor on Thursday.