The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) to desist from making utterances that could be interpreted as an attack on the national assembly.In a statement by Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, APC said as a professor of law, Sagay ought to appreciate the need not to denigrate the institutions of democracy.Describing federal lawmakers as critical to the running of government and the nurturing of democracy, Abdullahi advised Sagay to key into the “temper” of Buhari.“In furtherance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) efforts to resolve the rift between the executive and the national assembly, the APC urges all government appointees to stop making statements that may further worsen the relationship between the two arms of government and derail the party’s effort to make peace,” the statement read.“Specifically, the party urges Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) to exercise restraint and desist from making utterances that may be misconstrued as an attack on the institution of the national assembly.“The party acknowledges the fatherly role being played by the President, H.E Muhammadu Buhari to resolve outstanding issues with the national assembly, by setting up a high-level committee led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.“We believe the comments attributed to Prof. Sagay are uncalled for, regrettable and could further complicate the relationship between these vital arms of government.“Our expectation would be that as a Law Professor of repute, Prof. Sagay would appreciate the need to not denigrate the institutions of democracy, be it the executive, legislature or judiciary.“Moreover, as an appointee of Mr. President, we should expect the learned professor to key into his principal’s temper and help him to make friends that would make his job easier and not make enemies of people who, by virtue of the position they occupy under our law, are critical to the running of government and the nurturing of our democracy.”APC also disagreed with Sagay’s position on the summons by the senate.The lawmakers had invited the lawyer to appear before them, but he rejected the invitation, saying the senate lacked the power to summon him.But the ruling party said as an appointee of Buhari, the senate could invite Sagay if it deemed it fit.“The party specifically objects to the professor’s call on the senate to withdraw invitation extended to him. As someone appointed by our government, we find this kind of posturing unacceptable and potentially injurious to the peace efforts by the party,” the statement read.“The party wishes to reiterate its earlier position admonishing all elected or appointed officials of our government to desist from utterances that may endanger efforts to build harmonious relationship between the two arms of government. Prof. Sagay should not operate outside this admonition.“The party expresses happiness with the meeting it had with the senate caucus on Tuesday and is confident that all the issues raised will be addressed. It also urges the national assembly to further intensify its efforts to ensure timely passage of the 2017 national budget.”