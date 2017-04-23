President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the war against Boko Haram insurgents would continue until the remaining Chibok school girls are found.Buhari made the remarks at the grand finale of the 53rd anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) held at its Tactical Air Command base in Makurdi, Benue State.“We cannot say that the war against Boko Haram is won until the Chibok girls are found. The war will continue until the remaining Chibok girls are found and delivered to their parents,” he said.The president, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan-Ali, on that note charged the Air Force to intensify its search for the girls and other hostages with the aid of newly acquired air power added to its fleet.While applauding NAF for the successes recorded so far in its operations, especially in the northeast which has attracted commendation from other nations of the world, the president urged the Air Force not to relent until terrorism is completely wiped out of the country.Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Sadique Abubakar, reiterated the support of NAF to the Buhari-led administration and thanked him for equipping the Force to fight insurgency and other forms of terrorism in all parts of the country.Highlights of the occasion included the presentation of new ceremonial colour to the newly established command of the Air Force in Bauchi State, the decoration of six pilots with wings and the unveiling of Mi-35m attack helicopter for all round operation among others.