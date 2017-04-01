SaharaReporters claim to have obtained a document issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) declaring that Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, better known as Andy Uba, forged both a secondary school certificate and “Confirmation of Result” which he presented to British authorities.In a letter dated February 12, 2014 and addressed to the attention of George Smith of Public Agencies, located at 57 Peel Road, Wembley Middlesex, HA9 7LY in the United Kingdom, WAEC stated, “Letter reference no. L/CR/CONF/05465089 dated 21st November, 2013 is fake.” According to the examination body, “Mr. A.A. Okelezo, as you rightly observed, reported as the Controller of our branch office in Calabar on 7th October, 2013 having been deployed from the Ikeja Zonal Office. He was never the Head of National Office, as indicated at the foot of the letter under reference. The signature on the document is in no way similar to his signature.”In a report earlier today, SaharaReporters disclosed that Senator Uba, who represents Anambra South senatorial zone, had falsified the grades he earned in the secondary school leaving certificate exams conducted by WAEC throughout West Africa. Mr. Uba, a former senior domestic assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, attended Union Secondary School (formerly Boys High School), Awkunanaw, a suburb of Enugu, the current capital of Enugu State. Records obtained from the school and elsewhere showed that the controversial senator attended Union Secondary School from 1970 to 1974, when he sat the secondary school leaving certificate.WAEC’s letter to Mr. Smith clarified that “the Examination conducted in May/June 1974 was GCE [General Certificate of Education] and not WASSCE as indicated on the Confirmation of Result.”Signed by O.M. Adebayo, deputy Registrar in charge of School Exams Department, WAEC’s letter added: “The Certificate No: SC 544753 with candidate No. 05465089 was found to be fake, as signatures on the document were forged. Also, the serial number quoted on the ‘certificate’ was non-existent in our system. In addition, the spelling of GRADE as GARDE let the document out as fake.” Mr. Adebayo stated that a candidate with the same name as Mr. Uba “sat the GCE in the school in 1974,” and then detailed the authentic results earned by the senator.Mr. Uba’s real results, as certified by WAEC in its letter to Mr. Smith, showed that the senator performed woefully, scoring “credit” in only one subject, Chemistry. He failed English Language, Bible Knowledge, and Economics. He earned grades of mere “pass,” which are close to “fail,” in the following subjects: English Language, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, and Biology. By contrast, Mr. Uba’s falsified results claimed that he earned the following grades: English Literature 4, English Language 7, Christian Religious Knowledge 7, Economics 4, Statistics 6, Mathematics 6, Physics 4, and Chemistry 6.In addition to fraudulently altering the grades he obtained in his terminal secondary school certificate, Mr. Uba also claimed on his official website as well as his page on the National Assembly website that he obtained bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Concordia University, Canada, California State University, and Buxton University in the UK. Our investigations disclosed that Mr. Uba indeed registered as an undergraduate student in both Concordia University and California State University, but that he dropped out of both institutions without completing enough work to earn even a bachelor’s degree. Our further investigation also showed that Buxton University is not an accredited institution of learning, but a “certificate mill” that sells degrees to anybody willing to pay a small fee. Even though Mr. Uba’s official website claimed that the senator attended Buxton University in the UK, the fake institution does not have any physical address in Britain. It once operated out of Portugal, using that country as a location from which to send “certificates” to customers around the world.In his forged secondary school leaving certificate, Mr. Uba claimed that he scored “First Division.” WAEC’s document to Mr. Smith debunks the claim. In his letter, Mr. Adebayo stated, “for a candidate to have been qualified for a First Division Certificate under the WASC/GCE regime, he/she must have passed in at least six subjects selected in accordance with the Regulations, reaching Credit in at least five of them (including English Language…” WAEC’s letter was emphatic that Mr. Uba “did not fulfill the condition and could therefore not have been awarded Division One.”(SaharaReporters)