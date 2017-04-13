VP Osinbajo named Jagaban of Adamawa 3:09 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, on Thursday conferred Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with an honorary title, Jagaban Adamawa. Osinbajo, who was in Yola to commission some of the state government’s project, accepted the title with greetings from President Buhari, “in-laws” to Adamawa people Jagaban Adamawa means front-runner of Adamawa. Share to:
