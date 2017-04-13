The Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, on Thursday conferred Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with an honorary title, Jagaban Adamawa.Osinbajo, who was in Yola to commission some of the state government’s project, accepted the title with greetings from President Buhari, “in-laws” to Adamawa peopleJagaban Adamawa means front-runner of Adamawa.