The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of nationwide continuous voters registration exercise.According to a statement issued by a National Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mrs. Amina Zakari, the exercise will commence on April 27.Zakari said the exercise will be conducted in all the 774 local government areas of the country on weekdays from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.The decision, she said was taken at a special meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), and the Administrative Secretaries from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).The nationwide exercise is to allow those who were unable to register in the last exercise and Nigerians who have turned 18 years the opportunity to register for future elections.She added that citizens who registered but could not collect their permanent voter card before the 2015 general elections would have the opportunity to collect them.