



A Coalition of Sokoto State Youths Associations (COYASS) has urged Nigerians to vote out corrupt politicians in 2019.Mr AbdulRahman Umar, the Coordinator-General of the coalition, made the call while addressing newsmen in Sokoto State on Saturday.”Nigerians have a myriad of choices in 2019. These include using the ballot papers to vote out any corrupt politician and this will help in consolidating the current gains of the anti corruption fight.” President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to taming the menace and a number of glaring achievements had so far been achieved in this direction.”While hailing the president for achieving this feat, the coalition is cautioning against complacency.” Umar welcomed the whistle blower’s policy introduced by the Federal Government.He noted that the policy was already yielding fruits and advised that it should be strengthened with a view to making it more efficient. Umar said that the fight against the “socioeconomic monster’’ known as corruption was the responsibility of all Nigerians.”The socioeconomic malaise affects all Nigerians, irrespective of religious, ethnic or cultural differences.’’The group also commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for emulating the anti corruption stance of Buhari in his State. Umar cited the blockage of over 100 ”idle bank accounts” in the Sokoto State and recovery of over N 1.5bilion from them as a step in the right direction.The group further commended the introduction of the consolidated revenue account in line with the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government among others.