There is no doubt that Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba is loved by many.. But some of his fans have reservations about his music.
Last Night, during the AY Easter comedy show, Efe performed one of his songs on stage “Halleluyah”, and his performance was received with mixed reactions from Nigerians.
Many feel that the aspiring rapper really needs to find a new talent, or perhaps delve into something else, as music isn’t his calling.. While others say he needs to go for voice training.
