Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Abuja have said that they refused an offer from the embattled, suspended former Senate Leader, Senator, Ali Ndume to march against the National Assembly and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over his(Ndume) suspension, saying Senator Ndume who has been representing them for four years now has never visited their town to execute any projects.In the video, the IDPs said the suspended senator had never done anything for them and that they see no basis for the protest.Recall that a pro-Ndume protesters, Tuesday, staged a protest at the National Assembly whit placards castigating NASS and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.Recall also that the Senate, last Week’s Wednesday, suspended Senator Ali Ndume for six months following a point of Order he raised that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki was on a vengeance mission against the Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col.Hameed Ibrahim Ali , retd as the agency was said to have impounded a bulletproof SUV valued at N298 million allegedly imported into the country by Saraki following his alleged refusal to pay the Customs duty of N74 million that was expected to be paid on the car.However, the Senate, after much investigation, found out his innocence and further cleared Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye of the alleged Range Rover and Certificate scam. But in the video, the IDPs said they are happy over what befell the former senate leader.