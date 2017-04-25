Melaye had taunted his opponents in the song, ‘Ajekun Iya’, which he released on social media.
Few days after that encounter, he featured on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television. Seun Okinbaloye, the presenter, had asked him to sing the song on live TV, and he gladly did.
If that came as a surprise, the new video in circulation is a shocker.
Dressed in a similar native attire with those around him, Melaye started by performing ‘Ajekun Iya’. From there he moved to other songs and threw jibes at Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi.
The women in the crowd cheered him as the ‘distinguished’ senator reeled out different tunes.
Watch the video.
