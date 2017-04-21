Controversial Nigerian pastor in Durban, South Africa, Tim Omotoso of the Jesus Dominion International accused of sexually abusing teenage girls in his church has been arrested.He was apprehended at the Port Elizabeth Airport in the restroom yesterday minutes after his flight from Durban landed.Tim Omotoso was earlier declared wanted by South African police for allegedly abusing young girls at his Umhlanga home.A large crowd trooped out to ask if the allegations of human trafficking was true after his arrest.Hawks spokesman, Lieutenant- Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the pastor, Timothy Omotoso, 58, had been charged with human trafficking and would appear in Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.“There is a possibility of us adding more charges,” he said.He said Omotoso had allegedly trafficked women and girls from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga Rocks, Kwa- Zulu-Natal, where they were sexually exploited.Omotoso, will be represented by Port Elizabeth attorney, Alwyn Griebenow and Advocate, Terry Price SC.His advocate, Price claims the pastor was handcuffed and manhandled.He said they had an agreement with the police earlier just to bring the pastor in for questioning and not to be arrested.“You will not arrest him here without a warrant.”“We had an agreement [with the Hawks] to bring the pastor to [our] office.”“Film this, film this. I want all this covered. We had an agreement to meet the captain.“They think they live in [Robert] Mugabe-land these people.“They are arresting a pastor with guns.“We can’t have him being treated like this.“You are allowing them to beat up our client.” He cannot be arrested without an arrest warrant and, when I asked, they refused to show one to me.“He did not want to come to Port Elizabeth because he thought he would be arrested, but we said it would just be an interview.“There was no talk about an arrest as he is not an accused, only a suspect. “We were there to pick him up, when these thugs suddenly arrived.”He described the Hawks officers as aggressive, arrogant and rude.“They are worse than Mugabe’s thugs in Zimbabwe.“Since when do you arrest an unarmed pastor with eight armed men? He is not a danger,” he said.