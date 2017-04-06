According to Jonathan Etumodor, a Delta-State indigene, he felt an ‘evil spirit’ enter him during a casual swim in a river as a young boy. Growing up, he began having “affection” for his fellow men.“Older men would meet me, have sex with me and pay me,” Etumodor recounted. “Sometimes, they would invite me to their homes, even when their wife was there. They would put me in their guest-room, telling the wife that I was someone from their office.”According to the young man, his mannerisms and mode of dressing became increasingly feminine as time progressed. “Everything about me was just like a woman,” he mused.The congregation looked shocked when Etumodor revealed his diagnosis with the deadly HIV/AIDS virus did little to quell his activities. “I started infecting people and the people I infected, began infecting others,” he said, adding that there was a force beyond his control at work.Each attempt to start a business from the proceeds of prostitution ended up in disappointment, leading Jonathan to delve deeper into the illicit trade, going to gay chat rooms online to advertise his ‘services’.However, when visiting his sister, Jonathan discovered Emmanuel TV, the Christian station belonging to Joshua, which she watched faithfully. “If I came closer or touched the TV when T.B. Joshua prayed, I always found myself on the ground,” he recounted.Eventually plucking up courage to visit Joshua’s church in Lagos, Jonathan says he felt a strange force visibly leave his body during the time of prayer. “I was trying to hold myself from where I was but I was uncontrollable,” he recalled of the experience.A week after the prayer, Etumodor returned to the church to share a testimony, claiming that his desire for men had gone and he had since been “admiring” ladies.“To the people I have initiated, to the homes I have broken and to the husbands whom I have taken away from their wives, I am very sorry for what I have done,” he solemnly begged, insisting it was the devil’s work.Research reveals Etumodor was delivered several months ago in Joshua’s church, although the video was recently posted to his popular YouTube channel Emmanuel TV on April 4th 2017.When asked about the contentious issue of same-sex marriage in 2015, Joshua tactfully responded, “God hates sin, not sinners… Sinners can be delivered. We should hate the act, not the people because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the ‘spirit beings’ that cause all these acts.”However, he went further to clarify, “The Bible is my standard. If my parents were one, I would not have been given birth to. Those that are asking this question – if your parents were one, you would not have been given birth to.”