Most people think I am arrogant but I am not- Davido. #TheSocial on Planet Tv A post shared by @VJEzzy (@ezzyplanettv) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

The one and only 'omo baba olowo' David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido in a recent interview with Planet TV addressed issues about being arrogant and proud.He said despite the fact that he was not from the hood, he mingles freely with them.Davido rounded up by saying those who are saying he is arrogant will go crazy if they had the same status and material resources he currently has.Watch video below...