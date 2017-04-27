CNN International anchor and reporter and English journalist, Richard Quest has being in Nigeria for a couple of days, filming around Lagos.
The ‘Quest Means Business’ anchor was live in Lagos yesterday at Terra Kulture were he talked with the CEO of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters about Nigerian Jollof Rice.
Quest also learnt how to speak Pidgin.
Watch video below:
