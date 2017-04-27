 Video: CNN's Richard Quest talks about his sexuality, learns pidgin english and tries Nigerian jollof | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Video: CNN's Richard Quest talks about his sexuality, learns pidgin english and tries Nigerian jollof

CNN International anchor and reporter and English journalist, Richard Quest has being in Nigeria for a couple of days, filming around Lagos.

The ‘Quest Means Business’ anchor was live in Lagos yesterday at Terra Kulture were he talked with the CEO of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters about Nigerian Jollof Rice.
Quest also learnt how to speak Pidgin.

